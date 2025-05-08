‘If I can do anything to help, will be there’: Trump offers to help India, Pakistan after New Delhi's Operation Sindoor

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to help India and Pakistan amid rising tensions between the two countries, and said he wanted the escalating conflict between the two countries to “stop”.

“Oh it’s so terrible. My position is I get along with both. I know both very well and I want to see them work it out. I want to see them stop and hopefully they can stop now. They have gone tit for tat so hopefully they can stop now. I know them both, we get along with both the countries very well," he told reporters in the Oval Office, a Reuters report said.

"Good relationships with both and I want to see it stop. And If I can do anything to help I will be there,” Trump said in response to a question on the ‘war’ between India and Pakistan.

India conducted precision strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan weeks after a terrorist attack that killed 26 people, mostly civilians, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district.

Hope hostilities ‘end soon’ Earlier in the day, Trump had said, “We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the Oval. I guess we knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past,” Trump said, responding to a question during a press conference.

"They have been fighting for many many decades, and centuries when you think about it. Nah, I just hope it ends very quickly," the US president said.

Operation Sindoor Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes at terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the government said on early Wednesday morning. In all, 9 locations have been targeted, the government said in the statement, calling the strike Operation Sindoor.

The defence ministry described the strikes on Pakistan as a "precise and restrained response" to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack and stressed that no Pakistani military facilities were hit, reflecting India's "calibrated and non-escalatory approach".

The Indian strike comes after days of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror strike with New Delhi announcing a host of punitive measures against Islamabad, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack.