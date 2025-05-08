‘If I can do anything to help, will be there’: Trump offers to help India, Pakistan after New Delhi's Operation Sindoor

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to help India and Pakistan amid rising tensions between the two countries, and said he wanted the escalating conflict between the two countries to “stop”.

“Oh it’s so terrible. My position is I get along with both. I know both very well and I want to see them work it out. I want to see them stop and hopefully they can stop now. They have gone tit for tat so hopefully they can stop now. I know them both, we get along with both the countries very well," he told reporters in the Oval Office, a Reuters report said.