‘If I die under mysterious circumstances…’: Elon Musk latest tweet confounds netizens1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Elon Musk recently announced his decision to buy Twitter for $44 billion
Tesla CEO Elon Musk today tweeted about about death under "mysterious circumstances".
"If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya," tweeted Elon Musk.
His latest tweet sparked another buzz over the social media.
“No, you will not die. The world needs you to reform," wrote one user.
Another user wrote, “The world needs you."
“We must protect you at all costs. Humanity is counting on you," said another user.
An hour before this, the Tesla chief had shared a post that appears to be a communication from a Russian officer that says he is involved in "supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment". "And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool."
Elon Musk recently announced his decision to buy Twitter for $44 Billion
Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Sunday wooed Elon Musk to invest in India to manufacture Tesla electric cars, saying it will be the best investment he would have ever made.
In a post on Twitter, tagging Musk, Poonawalla said, "... just in case you don't end up buying @Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in INDIA for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of @Tesla cars."
He further said, "I assure you this will be the best investment you'll ever make."
The Tesla CEO had in the past asked India to reduce import duties to sell Tesla electric cars but the government has insisted on local manufacturing.
