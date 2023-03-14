If crisis-hit Pakistan does not secure funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country will need to stop its debt repayments, a US bank warned as Islamabad is close to inking a deal with the IMF to unlock the $1.1 billion loan from the $6.5 billion bailout package.

The Bank of America said China can rescue crisis-hit Pakistan because of its close ties with the country, while IMF and Pakistan are still in tough negotiations on financial aid for economic recovery, according to a report in Dawn news.

"As China and Pakistan have close ties, the hope is rising for China to provide a backstop to its long-term ally. China holds the relief key in the near future as it is the largest creditor," the team said, adding that Pakistan will need to pause debt repayments if it isn’t able to secure funding from IMF quickly enough.

A team of economists including Kathleen Oh wrote that unless the payout comes through soon, a state of moratorium looks unavoidable.

“Whether and when Pakistan can receive the next installment from the IMF is still up in the air," the team of experts said.

Pakistan, the country which is struggling with its worst economic crisis in decades, has implemented a series of policy measures including increased taxes, higher energy prices, and increasing interest rates to the highest in 25 years to unlock funding from its stalled IMF $6.5 billion loan program.

Finance Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh last week said that an agreement was likely in the next few days, though Pakistan has missed such timelines in the past.

Last week, central bank Governor Jameel Ahmad said that the country needs to repay about $3 billion of debt by June, while $4 billion is expected to be rolled over.

In addition, a loan rollover from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China earlier this month helped to ease pressure on Pakistan, whose reserves are only enough to cover a few weeks of imports.

Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch said the Pakistani rupee has shaved nearly 20% of its value so far this year. If funding does not materialize, it’s entirely possible that you could see further currency depreciation.

(With Bloomberg inputs)