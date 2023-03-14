If IMF delays loan Pak will be in deeper troubles, US Bank warns2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 12:06 PM IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is refusing to release the USD 1.1 billion tranche under the USD 7 billion loan facility unless crucial decisions are made by the government and implemented.
If crisis-hit Pakistan does not secure funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country will need to stop its debt repayments, a US bank warned as Islamabad is close to inking a deal with the IMF to unlock the $1.1 billion loan from the $6.5 billion bailout package.
