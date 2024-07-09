‘If innocent children are murdered...’: PM Modi says ‘openly discussed’ Ukraine conflict with Russian President Putin

India-Russia summit: During the bilateral meeting, PM Modi also spoke about issues such as COVID, conflicts across the globe, terrorism, and fertiliser shortage.

Livemint
First Published9 Jul 2024, 08:03 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of a bilateral meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.
PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of a bilateral meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)

India-Russia summit:During his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India was ready to cooperate in all possible ways to restore peace. The prime minister further stated that they both “openly discussed the issue of Ukraine in detail”.

In his televised opening remarks at summit talks with Putin in the Kremlin, Modi, in an apparent reference to the bombing of a children's hospital in Ukraine, said the death of innocent children is heart-wrenching and very painful.

“Everyone believing in humanity is pained if there is loss of lives. In that too, if innocent children are murdered; if innocent children die, it is heart-wrenching and very painful,” Modi said.

Also Read | PM Modi conferred with Russia’s highest civilian honour

PM Modi said: “For restoration of peace, India is ready to cooperate in all ways...I assure you and the world community that India is in favour of peace. Listening to my friend Putin talk about peace yesterday, gives me hope. I would like to say to my media friends - Possible.”

Watch video

 

Noting that the focus of the entire world is on Modi-Putin talks amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the prime minister said: “...perhaps this is such a meeting that the focus of the entire world is on this visit of mine. The entire world is drawing out different meanings of this visit...Yesterday, you invited me to your residence and like a true friend we spent 4-5 hours together. We discussed several topics. I am happy that we openly discussed the issue of Ukraine in detail and we tried to listen and respectfully understand each other's opinions.”

Also Read | ‘Sar pe laal topi Rusi...’: Modi recalls Raj Kapoor’s classic song in Moscow

Watch video

 

During the bilateral meeting, Modi also spoke about several other issues, including COVID, conflicts in various parts of the world, terrorism, and fertiliser shortage.

He said: “The last five years were very concerning, challenging for the entire world, entire humankind. We had to go through several problems. First, due to COVID and later the era of conflicts and tensions in various parts caused several issues for humankind...Even in such a situation, when the world was facing a food-fuel-fertiliser crisis, due to India-Russia friendship and cooperation I did not let the farmers of my country face a crisis of fertiliser...Our friendship has played a huge role towards this. We are committed to the interest of farmers. Even in the days to come, we would want our cooperation with Russia to further advance in the interest of farmers.”

Also Read | Congress asks PM Modi to recognise Nehru’s role in establishment of Austria

Watch video

 

“In the last 40-50 years, India has been facing terrorism. How horrible and disgusting terrorism is, we have been facing for the last 40 years. So, when terror incidents occurred in Moscow, when terror incidents occurred in Dagestan, I can imagine how deep its pain would be. I strongly condemn all kinds of terrorism,” PM Modi observed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 08:03 PM IST
HomeNewsworld‘If innocent children are murdered...’: PM Modi says ‘openly discussed’ Ukraine conflict with Russian President Putin

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

725.35
03:50 PM | 9 JUL 2024
27.4 (3.93%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.70
03:52 PM | 9 JUL 2024
1.55 (0.91%)

Bharat Electronics

334.55
03:57 PM | 9 JUL 2024
0.4 (0.12%)

Tata Steel

171.80
03:58 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-0.5 (-0.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gland Pharma

2,027.50
03:44 PM | 9 JUL 2024
142.65 (7.57%)

KRBL

331.20
03:55 PM | 9 JUL 2024
22.4 (7.25%)

Phoenix Mills

3,994.20
03:29 PM | 9 JUL 2024
256.6 (6.87%)

Maruti Suzuki India

12,820.20
03:55 PM | 9 JUL 2024
794.2 (6.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue