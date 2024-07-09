‘If innocent children are murdered...’: PM Modi says ‘openly discussed’ Ukraine conflict with Russian President Putin

India-Russia summit:During his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India was ready to cooperate in all possible ways to restore peace. The prime minister further stated that they both “openly discussed the issue of Ukraine in detail”.

In his televised opening remarks at summit talks with Putin in the Kremlin, Modi, in an apparent reference to the bombing of a children's hospital in Ukraine, said the death of innocent children is heart-wrenching and very painful.

“Everyone believing in humanity is pained if there is loss of lives. In that too, if innocent children are murdered; if innocent children die, it is heart-wrenching and very painful,” Modi said.

PM Modi said: “For restoration of peace, India is ready to cooperate in all ways...I assure you and the world community that India is in favour of peace. Listening to my friend Putin talk about peace yesterday, gives me hope. I would like to say to my media friends - Possible.”

Noting that the focus of the entire world is on Modi-Putin talks amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the prime minister said: “...perhaps this is such a meeting that the focus of the entire world is on this visit of mine. The entire world is drawing out different meanings of this visit...Yesterday, you invited me to your residence and like a true friend we spent 4-5 hours together. We discussed several topics. I am happy that we openly discussed the issue of Ukraine in detail and we tried to listen and respectfully understand each other's opinions.”

During the bilateral meeting, Modi also spoke about several other issues, including COVID, conflicts in various parts of the world, terrorism, and fertiliser shortage.

He said: “The last five years were very concerning, challenging for the entire world, entire humankind. We had to go through several problems. First, due to COVID and later the era of conflicts and tensions in various parts caused several issues for humankind...Even in such a situation, when the world was facing a food-fuel-fertiliser crisis, due to India-Russia friendship and cooperation I did not let the farmers of my country face a crisis of fertiliser...Our friendship has played a huge role towards this. We are committed to the interest of farmers. Even in the days to come, we would want our cooperation with Russia to further advance in the interest of farmers.”

