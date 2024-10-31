Hezbollah's leader Naim Qassem affirmed the group's commitment to fighting Israel until acceptable ceasefire terms are met, amid heavy Israeli bombardments of Baalbek. His address follows ongoing conflict that has resulted in thousands of casualties in Lebanon since October 8.

Middle East Crisis: In a defiant address, Hezbollah's newly appointed leader, Naim Qassem, declared that the militant group will persist in its conflict with Israel until it receives ceasefire terms that are deemed 'suitable'. This announcement comes amidst intense Israeli bombardments of the ancient Lebanese city of Baalbek, where residents are reeling from forced evacuation orders.

Hezbollah's Unyielding Stance on Ceasefire Negotiations Naim Qassem, speaking in a prerecorded televised message, stated, “If the Israelis decide to stop the aggression, we say that we accept, but according to the conditions that we see as suitable."

He emphasised that Hezbollah will not beg for a ceasefire, criticising ongoing political efforts that have failed to yield meaningful results.

This speech marks Qassem's first public appearance since taking over leadership from Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike last month. Several other high-ranking officials with the group, including Nasrallah’s presumptive successor, Hashem Safieddine, have also been killed in recent weeks.

Ongoing Conflict Between Israel-Iran-Lebanon-Gaza As Qassem's address aired, Israeli air strikes targeted Baalbek, prompting a mass exodus from the city. The Israeli military had issued an evacuation order for Baalbek and surrounding areas, including the historical Roman temple complex.

Reports indicate that panic ensued as tens of thousands sought safety, with residents describing chaotic scenes and traffic jams as people scrambled to leave.

Hezbollah vs Israel: Qassem Expresses Confidence The new Hezbollah chief said the series of blows dealt to the group in recent weeks – including pager and walkie-talkie explosions that targeted Hezbollah members in mid-September and the assassination of Nasrallah – had “hurt" the group, but he asserted that the group had been able to reorganise its ranks within eight days after Nasrallah’s death.

“Hezbollah’s capabilities are still available and compatible with a long war," he said.

Qassem pointed to the steady stream of Israeli soldiers wounded and killed in southern Lebanon since Israeli forces launched a ground invasion on October 1, and to a drone launched by Hezbollah that hit the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this month. Netanyahu was not harmed.

He said Hezbollah has been in coordination with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, the primary Lebanese interlocutor communicating with the United States, which has put forward a series of ceasefire proposals.

Casualties and Escalation of Violence in Lebanon The conflict, which reignited on October 8 this year, has claimed more than 2,790 lives and left approximately 12,700 injured in Lebanon. The escalation followed Hezbollah’s support for Palestinians in Gaza, leading to intensified cross-border exchanges and an Israeli ground invasion of southern Lebanon.