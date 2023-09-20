If Justin Trudeau wants to be an ‘Olympic hole digger’…: Experts on future diplomacy between India, Canada and the US2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Experts predict tensions between India, Canada, and the US over the Nijjar killing will impact diplomatic relationships.
Amid the tensions between India and Canada over the Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing row, many experts are predicting it will majorly affect the diplomatic relationship between India, Canada and the United States.
Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh independence advocate whose killing two months ago is at the center of a widening breach between India and Canada, was called a human rights activist by Sikh organizations and a criminal by India’s government.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that his government was investigating “credible allegations" that Indian government agents were linked to the June 18 slaying, when Nijjar was gunned down outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia.
India has denied any role in the killing, calling the allegations absurd.