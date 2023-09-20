Amid the tensions between India and Canada over the Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing row, many experts are predicting it will majorly affect the diplomatic relationship between India, Canada and the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's claim of Indian hand in the killing of Nijjar, Dinsha Mistree (Research Fellow at Stanford Law School) said, as quoted by ANI, "I think there are several lessons that can be drawn from this, specifically to the US-India relationship. What is the Canada-India relationship now, it has deteriorated over something that didn't necessarily need to deteriorate..."

"We should be proactive to prevent something like that from even coming to anybody's mind. That takes an aggressive approach to Khalistani activism, it takes some deep conversations, I really liked the idea of sitting down with the Indians and thinking how we should define terrorism."

“If we do not do it we could end up in a situation like what we are seeing right now transpire with Canada-India or worse."

Meanwhile, noting the relation between the two countries have been deteriorating for some time, Sikhs of America Chairman, Jesse Singh says, "It has been going on, it has been building up because of the Khalistani issue for a long time...

Regarding the controversial meeting between he two prime ministers, he said, "What PM Trudeau said in India after meeting with PM Modi was a much balanced statement. I don't know what happened when he got back. If he had the same information back then why didn't he say that publically while he was there. I don't know what political games are going on but right now I think it's too early. Both countries have kicked out diplomats in tit-for-tat. But Trudeau has failed to provide any proof right now...""

On US's response to the issue, Michael Rubin, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute says, as quoted by ANI, "Sometimes in Washington, what isn't said is as important as what is said. The fact that the US has not come out and affirmed what Justin Trudeau was hinting at, I do think is important. Now, what should the US do? If Justin Trudeau wants to become an Olympic hole digger then perhaps the US' role would be to provide a ladder to help him climb out of it."

Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh independence advocate whose killing two months ago is at the center of a widening breach between India and Canada, was called a human rights activist by Sikh organizations and a criminal by India's government.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that his government was investigating “credible allegations" that Indian government agents were linked to the June 18 slaying, when Nijjar was gunned down outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia.

India has denied any role in the killing, calling the allegations absurd.

