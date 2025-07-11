'If Kapil Sharma doesn't apologise publicly…': Why Babbar Khalsa shot at comedian's cafe in Canada?

Gunshots were reported at comedian Kapil Sharma's recently launched restaurant in Surrey, Canada. According to the Surrey Police Service (SPS), officers arrived at around 1:50 a.m. local time on Thursday in response to a call from the premises.

The cafe had opened early this week. At least 10 bullet holes could be seen in a window at Kap's Cafe on Thursday morning, while another window pane was shattered.

Why were guns shot at Kapil Sharma's restaurant? Harjit Singh Laddi, a Germany-based operative of the Babbar Khalsa and one of the NIA's most wanted individuals, has taken responsibility for the shooting. He claimed the act was in retaliation for comments made about the Nihang Sikhs’ attire during a television show hosted by Kapil Sharma.

According to a report by the Times of India, Khalsa said in a social media post,“In an episode of Kapil Sharma's comedy show, a character made some humorous remarks about the dress or behaviour of Nihang Sikhs. We tried to contact Kapil Sharma's manager by calling him several times, but there was no response from him. All our calls were ignored. If Kapil Sharma doesn't apologise publicly…”

Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman said, “It's a very bad sign of things escalating in Canada. I mean we have already seen a big uptick in extremist violence, especially post-October 7th. The Khalistanis have been going on for a few years as well. We've seen fire bombings of synagogues, shootings up of Jewish play schools. We've seen, of course, the attack on the mandir by the Khalistanis. But this is disturbing because it presents a sort of new type of escalation."

He added, “after all, this is an attack on a cafe that opened a few days ago, owned by a famous Indian comedian. But what's interesting about this one is the Babbar Khalsa International, a listed terrorist organization in both countries...The Babbar Khalsa International infamously blew up the Air India 182. They're taking responsibility for it.”

The building housing the cafe includes retail units on the ground floor and residential apartments above, though the number of residents remains unknown.

Alongside the cafe, the ground level also hosts a multi-faith centre and two other businesses that have yet to open.

According to the Surrey Police Service (SPS), the investigation is still in its early stages. Authorities are exploring possible links to other incidents and examining potential motives. As of now, there is no suspect description, and the motive for the shooting remains unclear, as reported by the Vancouver Sun.