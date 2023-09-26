If Kim Jong Un uses nuclear weapons, 'his regime will be brought to end': South Korean President2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 07:18 PM IST
To mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of his country’s military, South Korea held its first military parade in a decade in Seoul that featured thousands of troops and its latest military hardware such as domestically made long-range surface-to-air missiles.
Warned North Korea, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said its regime would be ended by Seoul and Washington if it used nuclear weapons, reported Bloomberg, as the South Korean chief was speaking at the 75th anniversary of the founding of his country’s military.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message