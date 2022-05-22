US President Joe Biden said On May 22 that recent cases of monkeypox discovered in Europe and the United States were "to be concerned about." This was his first public comment on the disease. He was speaking to the media at Osan Air Base in South Korea, where he visited troops before departing for Japan to begin his maiden trip to Asia as a president. Joe Biden went on to say that research was underway to see what vaccines would be beneficial.

