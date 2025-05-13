‘If Putin plays games, he doesn’t want to end war’: Zelensky dares Putin to show up in Ankara on May 15 for talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Tuesday (May 13) that he will be in Ankara on Thursday (May 15) to hold direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin — if he shows up. The long-anticipated face-to-face meeting, driven by mounting international pressure, aims to end the three-year war that has devastated Ukraine and killed tens of thousands.

Advertisement

Zelensky said he and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be in Ankara on Thursday and await Putin’s arrival. If Putin agrees, the meeting may move to Istanbul.

"I do not know the US president's decision, but if he confirms his participation, I think it would give additional impetus for Putin to come," Zelensky said at a press conference.

“If Putin does not arrive and plays games, it is the final point that he does not want to end the war,” he warned.

The Ukrainian leader urged European and US leaders to make good on their threats of imposing tough new sanctions on Russia if Putin fails to attend the talks.

Trump sends envoy, backs talks US President Donald Trump, currently on a Middle East tour, has thrown his weight behind the Ankara talks. The White House confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend.

Advertisement

Washington has pushed both sides to return to the negotiating table since Trump assumed office in January, promising to end the war. His administration has made resolving the Ukraine conflict a top foreign policy goal.

Read More

Russia remains noncommittal The Kremlin has not confirmed whether Putin will attend. Asked again on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said only: “As soon as the president considers it necessary, we will make an announcement.”

Russia has offered to send a delegation to Istanbul without preconditions, but Ukraine insists on a presidential-level meeting.

No lower-level talks, Kyiv says Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak made it clear that Zelensky won’t meet anyone but Putin.

“Lower-level talks would amount to simply dragging out any peace process,” Podolyak told Russian journalists in exile during a YouTube broadcast. Advertisement

Drone strikes undermine ceasefire push Despite calls for calm, Russia continues military aggression. Overnight, Moscow launched 10 drones at Ukraine — the smallest barrage this year, but still a sign of ongoing hostilities. On Monday, over 100 drones were used in attacks.

Ukraine and Western allies had pushed for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting this week — a proposal Russia effectively rejected.