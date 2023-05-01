If the banking crisis offers one lesson, let it be this3 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 05:53 PM IST
The official takeaways are perfectly sensible. Supervisors need to be more assertive, and attentive to the dangers of sudden growth spurts and interest-rate increases
US regulators have extracted some valuable lessons from the country’s first banking crisis in more than a decade. But one stands out: If banks were stronger in the first place, the whole unfortunate episode might’ve been avoided.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×