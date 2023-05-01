If the banking crisis offers one lesson, let it be this

Yet one observation from Michael Barr, the Fed’s head of banking supervision, deserves special attention: “While the proximate cause of SVB’s failure was a liquidity run, the underlying issue was concern about its solvency." The bank operated with a typically thin layer of loss-absorbing capital: At the end of 2022, its tangible equity of $11.8 billion was just 5.6% of tangible assets, easily overwhelmed by its $17.7 billion in losses on bond investments. If it had twice that amount of equity or more — as research and experience suggest would be prudent — uninsured depositors would’ve been better protected, and hence might never have started the run. The consequences of management’s mistakes could have fallen entirely on shareholders, who explicitly sign up to bear that risk.