Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed US President Donald Trump's “request” to spare Ukrainian troops retreating from Russia's Kursk region, stating that Moscow would only guarantee their safety if they “surrender.”
Speaking to the Russian Security Council, Vladimir Putin emphasised that Ukrainian authorities need to instruct their troops to lay down their arms.
Earlier in the day, Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he has requested Vladimir Putin to spare the lives of the Ukrainian troops and said there was a "very good chance" the war could end.
Calling on President Zelensky to issue an order to their troops to surrender, Vladimir Putin said, “We are sympathetic to President Trump's call. If they lay down their arms and surrender, they will be guaranteed life and dignified treatment.”
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.