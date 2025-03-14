‘If they surrender’: Vladimir Putin responds to Donald Trump’s plea to ‘spare Ukrainians’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed US President Donald Trump's “request” to spare Ukrainian troops retreating from Russia's Kursk region, stating that Moscow would only guarantee their safety if they “surrender.”

Speaking to the Russian Security Council, Vladimir Putin emphasised that Ukrainian authorities need to instruct their troops to lay down their arms.

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he has requested Vladimir Putin to spare the lives of the Ukrainian troops and said there was a "very good chance" the war could end.

