Twitter to begin layoffs from today. The company will inform its employees by an email about whether they have been laid off.
It will also tell employees if they are temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access, following a week of uncertainty about the company's future under new owner Elon Musk.
The social media company said in an email to staff that it will alert employees by 9 a.m. Pacific time on Friday (12 p.m. EDT/1600 GMT) about staff cuts.
In an email seen by news agency Reuters, "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday."
Twitter said its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data."
The social media platform said Twitter employees who are not affected by the layoffs will be notified via their work email addresses.
Staff who have been laid off will be notified with next steps to their personal email addresses, the memo said.
The notification of layoffs caps off a week of purges by Musk as he demanded deep cost cuts and imposed an aggressive new work ethic across the social media company.
He had already cleared out the company's senior ranks, firing its chief executive and top finance and legal executives. Others, including those sitting atop the company's advertising, marketing and human resources divisions, departed throughout the past week.
The layoffs, which were long expected, have chilled Twitter's famously open corporate culture that has been revered by its employees.
Shortly after the email landed in Twitter employee inboxes, hundreds of people flooded the company's Slack channels to say goodbye, two employees told Reuters. Someone invited Musk to join the channel, the sources said.
"If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home," Twitter said in the email on Thursday.
Musk has also directed Twitter Inc's teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message reviewed by Reuters.
Meanwhile, as per Bloomberg sources, Elon Musk plans to cut around 3,700 workers at Twitter, or 50 percent of the workforce.
Staff who are not still on board will be be asked to go to offices as Musk also plans to alter the company's current work-from-anywhere policy. Sources say that some exceptions may still be granted.
Musk has to find methods to reduce the expenditures of a company that he claims he overpaid. In April, just as markets began to decline, the billionaire committed to paying $54.20 per share. He then allegedly claimed that the corporation had deceived him about the popularity of bogus accounts while he tried for months to back out of the transaction. In recent weeks, Musk gave in and decided to close the purchase under the predetermined terms after the San Francisco-based company had filed a lawsuit to ensure Musk fulfils his commitment.
Last week, senior members of the product teams were instructed to aim for a 50% workforce cut, a person with knowledge of the situation claimed. The names were examined by engineers and directors at Tesla, also led by Musk. According to the sources, layoff lists were created and ranked based on employees' contributions to Twitter's code while they were employed by the firm.
Since Musk took control and fired a large portion of the top management team, including CEO Parag Agrawal, Twitter employees have been preparing for layoffs. Leslie Berland, the chief marketing officer, Sarah Personette, the chief customer officer, and Jean-Philippe Maheu, the vice president of global client solutions, were among the other executives to leave in the days that followed.
(With inputs from agencies)
