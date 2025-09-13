'If you do as I say...': Trump to all NATO nations on how not to ‘waste his time' over Russia-Ukraine war

Donald Trump on Saturday, stepped up his criticism of countries buying Russian crude, with the POTUS issuing a letter to all NATO member nations, claiming that the Russia-Ukraine war will “end quickly” if NATO “does what he says”.

“If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States,” wrote Trump on Truth Social.

Trump’s letter comes after his earlier warnings of sanctions on Moscow, along with and secondary sanctions on countries buying its oil, such as China and India.

The POTUS's comments also come days after Russian drones “repeatedly” violated Poland's airspace after crossing over from neighbouring Ukraine, prompting the country to scramble military jets, shut a major airport in its capital and urge residents to stay at home. Poland shot down the drones, with Trump stating that it “could have been a mistake.”

What did Trump say? Trump claimed that the war would end if all NATO countries stopped buying oil from Russia and placed tariffs on China of 50% to 100% for its purchases of Russian petroleum.

The POTUS posted on his social media site that NATO’S commitment to winning the war "has been far less than 100%" and the purchase of Russian oil by some members of the alliance is “shocking.”

In his strongly-worded letter directed at the 32-member state alliance, Trump said: “It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power, over Russia.”

Which NATO nations buy Russian oil? According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, NATO member Turkey has been the third largest buyer of Russian oil since 2023 — followed by China and India.

Other NATO member nations involved in purchasing Russian oil include Hungary and Slovakia.

On Thursday, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker had made similar claims as Trump, stating that Russia's military operations in Ukraine are being funded through Russian oil sales to countries including India, China, and Brazil.

India's stance on Russian oil purchase Despite Trump and his aide Peter Navarro's repeated criticism of India's energy ties with Russia last month, New Delhi has maintained that India will continue to buy Russian crude — stating that it is driven by national interest and market dynamics.