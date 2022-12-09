Amid the global layoff by big tech firms garnering huge attention, a recent tweet on the social media is raising eyebrows, as the manager in his communication said: If you're sick, you need to prove it.
In the message, the manager has even said that if 'its a family emergency and you can't say, too bad. Go work somewhere else'. Also, lines like 'If your dog dies, you need to bring him in and prove it to us'.
Here is the shocking message share on social media, where the manager seems to be quite straight in him being direct that work according to us or get fired.
The manager even threatened that if anyone does not join the office for any second day in 30 days, he/she will not have a job.
Ending the note, the manager noted, "I hope you choose to continue to work here and I think we (management) make it easy as we can on ya'll."
As per details, the new message arrived from a now former manager at an Olive Garden in Kansas.
Following this message went to team members, the Olive Garden fired this manager. However, his name was not made public.
Surprisingly, all this inhumane message and toxic work culture practices are coming at a time when big firms like Twitter, Apple, Google, Meta and others are laying off staff globally. Wonder how many others are lined up in the 2024.
