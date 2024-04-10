If you want to see the future, come to India: Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India
The United States Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, called on investors and entrepreneurs to embrace India as the future. In a video shared by ANI, Garcetti said, “If you want to see the future, come to India. If you want to feel the future, come to India. If you want to work on the future, come to India. I have the great privilege of being able to do that every single day as the leader of the US Mission." He made these remarks at the ‘Impact & Innovation: 25 Years of Making Development a Ground Reality’ event in Delhi on April 9.