If you want to see the future, come to India: Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India

The United States Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, has called on investors and entrepreneurs to embrace India as the future. In a video shared by ANI, Garcetti said, 'If you want to see the future, come to India.'

The United States Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, called on investors and entrepreneurs to embrace India as the future. In a video shared by ANI, Garcetti said, “If you want to see the future, come to India. If you want to feel the future, come to India. If you want to work on the future, come to India. I have the great privilege of being able to do that every single day as the leader of the US Mission." He made these remarks at the ‘Impact & Innovation: 25 Years of Making Development a Ground Reality’ event in Delhi on April 9.

In a separate event on April 8, at OP Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Garcetti, speaking at a lecture titled, ‘The Most Consequential Relationship of the Century: Indo-American Ties’, termed the ties between the US and India as “not an additive relationship, but a multiplicative relationship" between the world’s two largest democracies. He emphasised the robust exchange in education and trade and the joint venture of envisioning a green energy future.

Indian Embassy push for India-US collaboration in education sector

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Indian embassy expressed satisfaction with the productive engagement it had with senior faculty members from prestigious universities in Washington, DC, on April 5. During the interaction, the embassy emphasised the substantial opportunities for strengthening knowledge and research partnerships between the two nations. 

The embassy stated, “Excellent interaction with senior faculty from prominent universities in Washington DC on India-US collaboration and opportunities for strengthening knowledge and research partnership and promote well-being of Indian students in the US."

(With Inputs from ANI)

Published: 10 Apr 2024, 11:49 AM IST
