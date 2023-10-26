‘If your country endured massacre,’ Israel's UN envoy slams Russia, China for vetoing US resolution on Hamas attack
Israeli Ambassador argues Russia and China may have responded more forcefully if they had experienced a similar massacre
Following Russia and China's veto of a US-authored UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel, Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan argued that these nations might have responded more forcefully if they had experienced a similar massacre.
