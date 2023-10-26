Israeli Ambassador argues Russia and China may have responded more forcefully if they had experienced a similar massacre

Following Russia and China's veto of a US-authored UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel, Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan argued that these nations might have responded more forcefully if they had experienced a similar massacre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Erdan said "In Israel, we are fighting for our very survival...If any of your countries endured a similar massacre, I am certain that you would act with much greater force than Israel."

"There would be no question in your mind that such a barbaric slaughter requires a broad military operation against the terrorists who committed such inhumane atrocities to eradicate their terrorist capabilities in order to make sure that such atrocities can never happen again," he added, referring to Russia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russia and China on Wednesday vetoed the US-authored draft resolution on the Middle East at the UN Security Council, TASS reported.

The proposed resolution aimed to condemn an attack by the Palestinian movement Hamas on Israel and urged the release of hostages while emphasizing compliance with international humanitarian law. While ten countries supported the resolution, Russia, China, and the United Arab Emirates voted against it, and two other nations abstained from voting, according to TASS.

Erdan said he was shocked by the decision of those who voted against this resolution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Those who have voted against the US-led resolution have shown the world that this Council is incapable of doing the most basic task of condemning ISIS-like terrorists and cannot confirm the right to self-defence of the victim of these heinous crimes. Israel has been attacked and continues to be attacked," he added.

Erdan stated further that the Russian resolution voted upon today has sought to tie Israel's hands, "preventing us from eliminating a threat to our existence and permitting the genocidal terrorists to regroup so they can massacre us again".

The absurdity of calling on Israel to rescind the call for temporary evacuation is truly unbelievable and goes against every value that this Council represents, he claimed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"By demanding Israel call on Gazans to return north, the resolution only serves to maximise civilian casualties, not mitigate them. Why would Israel ask Gazans to return to an active war zone? We cherish life and we are not fighting the Palestinians," Israel's permanent envoy to the UN added.

Also, Erdan thanked the US and every other member of the council for supporting the resolution.

"I would like to begin by deeply thanking the United States and every other member of this council who supported this resolution. Voting for a resolution that clearly condemns savage, genocidal terrorists while standing up for member states' right to defend themselves against terror shows that despite all of the falsehoods spread in the UN's halls, there are still those who stand up for the values of freedom and security," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!