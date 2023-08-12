The controversy surrounding Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's cage fight seems to be raging with every passing day. The Twitter owner has now threatened to go over to Zuckerberg's house and teach him a lesson. Musk was replying to Zuckerberg's comment to assumbe anything Twitter owner says is a lie.

Replying to a post by X News Daily, Musk wrote “If Zuck my 👅 really wants a lesson in why there are weight categories in fighting so badly, I could just head over to his house next week and teach him a lesson he won’t soon forget."

The post had the caption ‘Zuck responds to Elon’ along with a screenshot of Mark Zuckerberg's Threads statement.

“Or we could do both and consider next week just a practice session" Musk added.

“Or we could do both and consider next week just a practice session" the Twitter owner stated.

In the Threads post Zuckerberg wrote, “I love this sport and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on,"

The Meta boss further noted that he was not holding his breath for Elon Musk and will share the details of next fight when he is ready. He wrote, “Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready. When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card,"

Where will the Musk vs Zuckerberg fight be hosted?

Elon Musk had said on Friday that the much-awaited match will be livestreamed on Meta and X (formerly Twitter). He also added that he has spoken to the Prime Minister and Minister of Culture of Italy and agreed on a ‘epic location’ for the fight.

Italy's Culture Minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, is considering the event. But it won't be in Rome, The Guardian reported.