‘If Zuck really wants…': Elon Musk threatens to go to Mark Zuckerberg's house to ‘teach him a lesson’1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 10:21 AM IST
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a fight and suggests a practice session.
The controversy surrounding Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's cage fight seems to be raging with every passing day. The Twitter owner has now threatened to go over to Zuckerberg's house and teach him a lesson. Musk was replying to Zuckerberg's comment to assumbe anything Twitter owner says is a lie.