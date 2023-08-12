The Meta boss further noted that he was not holding his breath for Elon Musk and will share the details of next fight when he is ready. He wrote, “Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready. When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card,"