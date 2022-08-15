Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IFFM Awards 2022 full list: Ranveer Singh, Shefali Shah, Shoojit Sircar bag awards

2 min read . 15 Aug 2022Livemint

  • Ranveer Singh and Shefali Shah bagged Best Actor and Best Actress awards in the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) awards this year

Ranveer Singh and Shefali Shah bagged Best Actor and Best Actress awards in the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) awards this year. Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor of the Year award for his role in Kabir Khan's directorial '83', which celebrates India's first Cricket World Cup win in 1983. Meanwhile, Shefali Shah won the award for her tremendous performance in Jalsa, explored themes of social disparities and moral corruption. The award ceremony was hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and took place at the iconic Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday.

On winning the award, Singh said, as qouted by PTI, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the jury members at IFFM for bestowing me with the Best Actor of the Year Award for my role as Kapil Dev '83' one of the most loved films of my career! It'll always be one of the most cherished films in my filmography."

He added, "But more than the accolades, it's the process of making this film that I will cherish the most. I'm grateful to Kabir Sir for giving me this opportunity for guiding me and for inspiring me with his leadership. I share this honour with the cast and crew of 83 who are so dear to me, and with whom I share a very, very warm bond."

Ranveer dedicates this honour to every member of Kapil Dev's World Cup-winning squad.

Shefali Shah took to Instagram to express, “OMGGGGG OMGGGGG OMGGGGG this is truly a #JALSA." In the video that she shares, she is seen going up on the stage for receiving the award in a beautiful saree. She even gave a heartfelt speech while receiving the award.

Check full list here:

  • Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor of the Year award for 83
  • Shefali Shah won Best Actress award for Jalsa
  • Jalsa has also been honoured with the 'Equality in Cinema' prize
  • Shoojit Sircar ("Sardar Udham") and Aparna Sen ("The Rapist") were adjudged joint winners in the best director category
  • Abhishek Bachchan won the Leadership in Cinema Award
  • Actor Vaani Kapoor won the 'Disruptor in Cinema' award for "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", in which she played the role of a trans woman.
  • Anmol Sidhu's feature debut "Jaggi", a film set in Punjab's farmlands delving into sexual abuse, won the prize for best indie film.
  • Pakistani film "Joyland" won the best film from subcontinent award at the IFFM
  • Payal Kapadia's acclaimed title "A Night of Knowing Nothing" emerged as the winner in the best documentary segment
  • Nikkhil Advani's "Mumbai Diaries 26/11" was named the best series along with lead star Mohit Raina winning the title of best actor in a series
  • Sakshi Tanwar won the award in the best actress in a series for Netflix's "Mai".

(With inputs from agencies)

