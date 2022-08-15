Ranveer Singh and Shefali Shah bagged Best Actor and Best Actress awards in the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) awards this year
Ranveer Singh and Shefali Shah bagged Best Actor and Best Actress awards in the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) awards this year. Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor of the Year award for his role in Kabir Khan's directorial '83', which celebrates India's first Cricket World Cup win in 1983. Meanwhile, Shefali Shah won the award for her tremendous performance in Jalsa, explored themes of social disparities and moral corruption. The award ceremony was hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and took place at the iconic Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday.
On winning the award, Singh said, as qouted by PTI, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the jury members at IFFM for bestowing me with the Best Actor of the Year Award for my role as Kapil Dev '83' one of the most loved films of my career! It'll always be one of the most cherished films in my filmography."
He added, "But more than the accolades, it's the process of making this film that I will cherish the most. I'm grateful to Kabir Sir for giving me this opportunity for guiding me and for inspiring me with his leadership. I share this honour with the cast and crew of 83 who are so dear to me, and with whom I share a very, very warm bond."
Ranveer dedicates this honour to every member of Kapil Dev's World Cup-winning squad.
Shefali Shah took to Instagram to express, “OMGGGGG OMGGGGG OMGGGGG this is truly a #JALSA." In the video that she shares, she is seen going up on the stage for receiving the award in a beautiful saree. She even gave a heartfelt speech while receiving the award.
