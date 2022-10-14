IGIF can help support sustainable development: Experts

IGIF can help support sustainable development: Experts2 min read . 06:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Integrated Geospatial Information Framework (IGIF) can help support sustainable development, noted the experts at the 2nd UN World Geospatial Information Congress (UNWGIC 2022).
IGIF provides a basis for developing, integrating, strengthening, and maximizing geospatial information management in all countries. It can help overcome challenges of the global village like flood, earthquake, pandemic, energy, and digital security.
Stefan Schweinfest, Director, Statistics Division, United Nations, said that there is a need for participation from the government, private sector, data producer, and data user, as well as social and environmental perspectives from developed and underdeveloped countries for successful implementation of the framework.
“There are three main components of the IGIF- overarching strategies, implementation guide, and country level action plan, to strengthen geospatial information management to deliver sustainable social, economic and environmental development for a better future," said Deirdre Dalpiaz Bishop, Chief, Geography Division, US Census Bureau, USA.
Bishop added that there is a need to collaborate for improved geospatial data, innovation, education and communication, and engagement from all countries for implementing IGIF in tackling global challenges, as a major disaster in one country impacts adjacent countries.
“It can alter sensing, modeling, analytics as also the work of geospatial professionals, agriculture planning, heavy civil construction, building design, construction and operation, transportation and logistics, water and wastewater utilities, electricity utilities, field services, and government. Our goal is to enable a sustainable future for better world,“ said Albert Momo, Vice President and Executive Director, Trimble.
During the 2nd UNWGIC, a report on “Indian experience in alignment with IGIF was unveiled by Union Minister for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh. Based on this experience India is also bidding for the chairmanship of the newly constituted Working Group on IGIF under the UNGGIM-AP (Asia pacific).
The five-day conference is hosted by the Department of Science & Technology (DST) and convened by the United Nations Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management.
