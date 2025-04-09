‘Ignorant and disrespectful’ — China slams US Vice President JD Vance over ‘Chinese peasants’ remark

China on Tuesday (April 8) hit back sharply at US Vice President JD Vance over his recent remark that Americans are borrowing “money from Chinese peasants to buy the things those Chinese peasants manufacture.”

Advertisement

The remarks, made during a discussion on the Trump administration’s escalating tariff war, have drawn widespread criticism in China, with Beijing accusing Vance of being "ignorant and disrespectful".

“What has the globalist economy gotten the United States of America?” Vance said in the Fox News interview.

“Fundamentally, it’s based on two principles – incurring a huge amount of debt to buy things that other countries make for us."

“To make it a little more crystal clear, we borrow money from Chinese peasants to buy the things those Chinese peasants manufacture,” Vance added. “That is not a recipe for economic prosperity, it is not a recipe for low prices, and it’s not a recipe for good jobs in the United States of America.”

Advertisement

Beijing hits back: "Surprising and lamentable" The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not hold back in its response. Spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters on Tuesday:

Read More

"To hear words that lack knowledge and respect like those uttered by this Vice President is both surprising and kind of lamentable.

Lin said the comments reflect a misunderstanding of modern China and demonstrate a lack of respect for the Chinese people.

“Pressure, threats and blackmail are not the right way to deal with China,” the ministry said in an official statement.

Tariff tensions escalate The sharp exchange comes amid a deepening trade dispute between the two countries. China’s response followed threats from President Donald Trump to impose additional 50% tariffs on Chinese imports unless Beijing rolls back its recently imposed 34% reciprocal tariffs on US goods. Advertisement

“If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long-term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose additional tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th,” Trump warned in a post on Truth Social.

And, China’s response was swift and stern. “If the US insists on escalating the trade war, we will fight to the end,” Beijing warned.

Global market fallout Trump’s tariff policy, which has extended to multiple US trade partners, has already rattled global markets. Stock exchanges from Asia to Europe and the US saw steep declines following the announcement of the 34% China tariff last week, with trillions in market value wiped out.