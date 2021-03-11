New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi ( IIT-Delhi ) and Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel (HUJI) Thursday partnered to foster interdisciplinary education and research in areas like biomedical science, and computer science.

IIT Delhi Director V.Ramgopal Rao said his institution is putting emphasis on international collaborations...and both the institutions have agreed to seed fund researchers in their respective institutions to collaborate with each other.

“The collaboration with HUJI is aimed at impactful research outcomes in the field of Computer Science, Biomedical Science, Life science, Environment, and Chemistry," said Sunil Khare, Dean (R&D) at IIT Delhi.

Student exchange is another key partnership priority, which will help students get benefitted from the academic and entrepreneurial environments of the two institutions, IIT Delhi said.

“This agreement will bring about opportunities for joint research and exchange of students and ideas with one of India's leading research institutions. It is part of the University’s strategy to expand our collaborations with India," said Oron Shagrir, vice president for international affairs at HUJI.

Indian and Israel institutions are looking to strengthen ac academic collaborations. Currently, courses on India are offered in Israel’s Tel Aviv University, Hebrew University and Haifa University, according to a post in website of Embassy of India in Tel Aviv. Currently, around 1200 Indian students are studying in various institutes and universities of Israel -- a majority of them are pursuing doctoral and post-doctoral studies, official data shows.

The embassy further mentions that Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) short-term Chairs took courses on Indian history, culture and philosophy at Tel Aviv and Haifa Universities.

In 2012, the Centre for Israel Studies was established at the Jindal School of International Affairs in India. Israel’s Tel Aviv University has established a Centre for Israel Studies in Mumbai in 2017. In 2020, Israel’s Ben Gurion University of the Negev established a Research Centre on Desert Agriculture in Chennai.

