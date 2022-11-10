IIT-ian who moved to US from Canada for job at Meta, laid off in 2 days2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 05:08 PM IST
- Himanshu, is a former employee of GitHub, Adobe and Flipkart. His LinkedIn profile says he is also an alumni of IIT-Kharagpur
Facebook's parent company Meta on Wednesday announced massive layoff, letting go 11,000 employees. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the layoff affecting almost 13% of the total workforce. Taking to LinkedIn an IIT-an shared how he was massively affected by the lay-off.