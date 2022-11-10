Facebook's parent company Meta on Wednesday announced massive layoff, letting go 11,000 employees. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the layoff affecting almost 13% of the total workforce. Taking to LinkedIn an IIT-an shared how he was massively affected by the lay-off.

The LinkedIn user who goes by the name Himanshu V, is a former employee of GitHub, Adobe and Flipkart. According to his post he had moved from Canada to US when he secured a job at Meta Platforms. However, two days after joining he was let go by the company, as part of their first major layoff.

“I relocated to Canada to join #Meta and 2 days after joining, my journey came to an end as I am impacted by the massive layoff." Himanshu wrote on LinkedIn.

Himanshu concluded his post by saying that he is open to work as a software engineer at India or Canada and that anyone with any knowledge should let him know.

"My heart goes out to everyone facing a difficult situation right now ❤️ 🫂 What's next for me???Honestly, I have no idea! I'm looking forward to whatever comes next..Let me know if you know of any position or hiring for a software engineer (Canada or India)"

According to his LinkedIn profile, Himanshu is an IIT-Kharagpur graduate. His post saw an outpouring of disbelief and dismay. Several fellow LinkedIn users provided him leads on job opportunities and shared links of companies that are hiring software engineers.

One user wrote, "I'm not sure how these things happen? How does a company not know that they're making someone move across continents just to lay them off 2 days after?! Surely they had the 'layoff list' ready at least a couple of weeks in advance. ''Another said, "I feel you buddy. I'm in a similar situation. Stay positive some one somewhere will help us out. All the Best!!''

The job cuts at Meta comes just a week after widespread layoffs at Twitter under its new owner, billionaire Elon Musk. There have been numerous job cuts at other tech companies that hired rapidly during the pandemic.

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. added $5, or 5.2% to close at $101.47 on Wednesday.