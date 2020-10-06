Home >News >World >IKEA eyes return to growth this year after sales shrank 4% in 2019/20
FILE PHOTO: Ikea in Tottenham is pictured as it re-opens, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Ikea in Tottenham is pictured as it re-opens, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo (REUTERS)

IKEA eyes return to growth this year after sales shrank 4% in 2019/20

1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2020, 08:30 PM IST Reuters

  • Jon Abrahamsson Ring, chief executive since March, told Reuters sales at stores open for a year or more shrank around 10%, against a 1% rise the year before
  • Ingka Group, the main IKEA franchisee, said separately that sales at its 378 stores shrank 4% in the fiscal year to 35.2 billion euros

STOCKHOLM : Retail sales at IKEA, the world's biggest furniture group, shrank 4% in the year to the end of August as demand recovered quickly from a slump caused by COVID-19, brand owner and franchisor Inter IKEA said on Tuesday.

Retail sales, of products and services at all 445 IKEA stores and online, came in at 39.6 billion euros ($46.7 billion).

E-commerce jumped 45% to account for 15% of total retail sales, and Inter IKEA said online sales remained high even after stores, most of which closed temporarily for an average of four weeks in the early stages of the pandemic, re-opened.

Jon Abrahamsson Ring, chief executive since March, told Reuters sales at stores open for a year or more shrank around 10%, against a 1% rise the year before.

Adjusted for the temporary closures, however, comparable sales were roughly unchanged as the coronavirus crisis boosted people's interest in their homes, he said, adding that he expected sales to return to growth this year.

IKEA is shifting from large out-of-town stores towards online and smaller inner-city stores as it adapts to digitalisation and new shopping habits.

Ingka Group, the main IKEA franchisee, said separately that sales at its 378 stores shrank 4% in the fiscal year to 35.2 billion euros, with online sales soaring 60% to make up 18% of its total turnover.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
The company is planning to open 25 stores by 2025 in nine cities. (REUTERS)

IKEA to adopt omni-channel approach for expansion in India

3 min read . 27 Sep 2020
Petrol and diesel prices are dependent on crude oil prices. (PTI)

Petrol sales shrink 15.5%, diesel 24% in March as lockdown wipes demand

2 min read . 06 Apr 2020
Photo: Bloomberg

Torrent Gas to invest 8,000 cr in city gas business, set up 500 CNG pumps

2 min read . 04:26 PM IST
Australia's treasurer Josh Frydenberg (Photo: Bloomberg)

Australia to pay businesses to employ young people after COVID-19 shutdowns

2 min read . 03:00 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout