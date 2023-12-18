‘I’ll always support Hindus who…’: Dutch politician Geert Wilders shares missive for India after election win
Far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders thanked supporters on Sunday following a shock election victory. The conservative-liberal politician also assured that he would always support Hindus who were threatened in Pakistan or Bangladesh. The controversial lawmaker is a vocal critic of Islam and has been accused of inciting hatred and discrimination on several occasions.