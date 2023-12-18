Far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders thanked supporters on Sunday following a shock election victory. The conservative-liberal politician also assured that he would always support Hindus who were threatened in Pakistan or Bangladesh. The controversial lawmaker is a vocal critic of Islam and has been accused of inciting hatred and discrimination on several occasions.

“Thanks so much to all my friends from all over the world who congratulated me on winning the Dutch elections. Many kind messages came from India: I’ll always support Hindus who are attacked or threatened to be killed or prosecuted in Bangladesh, Pakistan only for being Hindu," he tweeted on Sunday evening.

Wilders' anti-Muslim Freedom Party emerged a clear winner in the polls held late last month but has struggled to corral potential allies into coalition negotiations. The PVV claimed another prize on Friday as Martin Bosma was elected chair of the Lower House of Parliament.

His efforts to navigate the fragmented political system of the Netherlands however comes with several difficulties. Reports indicate that Wilders has less than two months to win over potential coalition partners uneasy about his hardline views. The far-right firebrand is hoping to stitch together a four-way coalition that also involves the BBB farmers party, the centre-right VVD liberal party and the three-month-old New Social Contract party.

The far-right lawmaker said on Wednesday that he he wants to be prime minister for “all Netherlanders" and pledged to ensure his policies adhere to the country's constitution. The comments — made during a debate in parliament — were aimed at easing fears among potential coalition partners about his strident anti-Islam rhetoric and plans including banning mosques, Islamic schools and the Quran.

(With inputs from agencies)

