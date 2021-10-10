Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Illegal crypto mining to cause power cuts in Iran this winter: State power firm

Illegal crypto mining to cause power cuts in Iran this winter: State power firm

Premium
Illegal crypto mining was responsible for 20 per cent of blackouts over the summer, Iran's state electricity firm said. (Representative image)
1 min read . 10:42 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Illegal cryptocurrency mining will account for at least “10 percent of electricity outages this winter”, Iran's state power company said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Illegal cryptocurrency mining in Iran can cause new power cuts this winter, the state electricity company warned on Sunday. Iranian officials have been accusing unlicensed cryptocurrency miners of using vast amounts of electricity, leading to power shortage.

Illegal cryptocurrency mining in Iran can cause new power cuts this winter, the state electricity company warned on Sunday. Iranian officials have been accusing unlicensed cryptocurrency miners of using vast amounts of electricity, leading to power shortage.

Illegal cryptocurrency mining will account for at least “10 per cent of electricity outages this winter", the power company said in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA.

Illegal cryptocurrency mining will account for at least “10 per cent of electricity outages this winter", the power company said in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA.

Such illegal mining was responsible for 20 per cent of power cuts over the summer this year, it added.

Such illegal mining was responsible for 20 per cent of power cuts over the summer this year, it added.

Iran was among the first countries in the world to legalise the mining of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in September 2018, but it requires miners to have a licence.

Iran was among the first countries in the world to legalise the mining of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in September 2018, but it requires miners to have a licence.

In May, authorities said that “illegal" miners, who usually have access to subsidised electricity, consume between six and seven times more power than those with permits.

In May, authorities said that “illegal" miners, who usually have access to subsidised electricity, consume between six and seven times more power than those with permits.

The same month, Iran announced a temporary ban on all cryptocurrency mining, a day after the energy minister apologised for unplanned power cuts in major cities. The ban was lifted in mid-September.

The same month, Iran announced a temporary ban on all cryptocurrency mining, a day after the energy minister apologised for unplanned power cuts in major cities. The ban was lifted in mid-September.

Iran has seen frequent police raids on illegal mining farms for cryptocurrency. Profitably creating, or mining, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies requires massive arrays of computers dedicated to solving deliberately complicated equations -- an endeavour that globally consumes more electricity than some entire nations.

Iran has seen frequent police raids on illegal mining farms for cryptocurrency. Profitably creating, or mining, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies requires massive arrays of computers dedicated to solving deliberately complicated equations -- an endeavour that globally consumes more electricity than some entire nations.

An Iranian official last month suggested that cryptocurrencies could be used to overcome problems related to international sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Numbers in focus: India inflation, IT sector and HDFC B ...

Premium

Kisan Rail carries 264 tons of potatoes from Agra to Assam

Premium

Iran plans to sell oil in exchange for investment and goods

Premium

Indian and Chinese military commanders hold talks ...

An Iranian official last month suggested that cryptocurrencies could be used to overcome problems related to international sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Numbers in focus: India inflation, IT sector and HDFC B ...

Premium

Kisan Rail carries 264 tons of potatoes from Agra to Assam

Premium

Iran plans to sell oil in exchange for investment and goods

Premium

Indian and Chinese military commanders hold talks ...

He was speaking as parliament discussed a report outlining the size of the cryptocurrency market in Iran and how best to use the technology.

He was speaking as parliament discussed a report outlining the size of the cryptocurrency market in Iran and how best to use the technology.

Some 19,500 Bitcoins are mined annually in Iran, compared with 324,000 around the world, while around 700 Bitcoins are traded daily in the country, the report said.

Some 19,500 Bitcoins are mined annually in Iran, compared with 324,000 around the world, while around 700 Bitcoins are traded daily in the country, the report said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!