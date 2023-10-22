Illegal Immigration Is a Bigger Problem Than Ever. These Five Charts Explain Why.
SummaryRecord numbers of migrants are coming with children and from countries they can’t be deported back to, overwhelming U.S. authorities.
Historically high numbers of people are illegally entering the U.S., straining an immigration system already overwhelmed by the number of families coming across the border to request asylum.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more