'Illegal war': Arnold Schwarzenegger sends a powerful message to Russians, Putin

As Russia continues its military aggression against Ukraine, the country is finding support from all across the globe. While western countries have penalised Russia with never-seen-before sanctions, people from all spheres of life have praised the people of Ukraine and Russians who are protesting against this war.
A new addition to this is the "Terminator" star, Arnold Schwarzenegger. In an emotional message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Schwarzenegger appealed to end the "senseless" war in Ukraine. He also praised Russians who are protesting on the streets of Russia against this war as his "new heroes."
"This is not the war to defend Russia. This is an illegal war. Your lives, your limbs and your futures are being sacrificed for a senseless war condemned by the entire world," the former California governor said in an emotional message to the people of Russia and Russian troops, which was posted to his Twitter account.
"I'm speaking to you today because there are things going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," he said in the powerful nine-minute video.
"Ever since I was 14-year-old, I have had nothing but affection and respect for the people of Russia. The strength and the heart of the Russian people have always inspired me. That is why I hope that you'll let me tell you the truth about the war in Ukraine and what is happening there," he said.
Schwarzenegger also spoke of how he met his idol, Russian weightlifter Yuri Vlasov, when he was 14 years old. "I know that your government has told you that this is a war to do 'de-Nazify' Ukraine," he said. "This is not true. Those in power in the Kremlin started this war. This is not the Russian people's war."
Schwarzenegger said the world has turned against Russia because of its actions in Ukraine. "Whole city blocks have been flattened by Russian artillery and bombs, including a children's hospital and a maternity hospital. Because of its brutality, Russia is now isolated from the society of nations," he added.
Recalling the wounds of World War II, in which his father had fought for the Nazis in Russia and wounded them badly, Schwarzenegger said: "He was broken physically and mentally and lived the rest of his life in pain. To the Russian troops listening to this broadcast... I don't want you to be broken like my father."
Addressing Russian troops, the Hollywood actor said this is not the war to defend Russia that "your grandfathers or your great-grandfathers fought."
Appealing to Putin, Schwarzenegger said: "You started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war." He concluded his message with praise for Russians who are protesting against the war despite fear of getting arrested. "The world has seen your bravery. You are my new heroes," he added.
