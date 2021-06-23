Illicit covid-19 drugs bound for Mexico seized by US authorities

Authorities outside the U.S. have been investigating counterfeit or unlicensed remdesivir for months. Colombian authorities in January seized containers of a generic version of remdesivir from a woman at an airport who said the drugs were a Covid-19 vaccine, local officials said. Indian authorities said they arrested a handful of people in connection with counterfeit remdesivir in raids in April and May; in one case, suspects changed the labels and packaging of an antibiotic.

