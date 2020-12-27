Three people were killed and three others have been wounded Saturday in the US state of Illinois when a gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley.

A suspect in his 30s was in police custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford police said in a social media post.

Two of those who were shot were teenagers, police Chief Dan O'Shea said during a press conference.

O'Shea did not immediately release additional information about the victims. He described the scene as contained and said he did not think any officers fired their weapons while apprehending the suspected gunman.

Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

Rockford city police urged people on Twitter to stay away from the area near the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley, as it was an "active situation" and officers were clearing the site.

The force posted on Twitter shortly after midnight: "37-year-old white male suspect is in custody. There are no others being sought at this time."

"It's still an ongoing investigation. We do have three individuals that are confirmed deceased," police chief Dan O'Shea earlier told a press conference near the scene of the shooting.

Mayor Tom McNamara released a statement saying he was “angered and saddened" about the shooting.

“My thoughts are with the families of those who lost loved ones," McNamara said. “I’m also thinking of those who were injured and my hopes are with them for a quick and full recovery."

The Rockford Register Star reported that 2020 has been the city's deadliest year for homicides, according to records that date back to 1965. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996.

Shootings are a frequent occurrence in America, but despite the scale of the gun violence efforts to address it legislatively have long been deadlocked at the federal level.

