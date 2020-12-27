Illinois shooting: 3 dead, 3 injured after gunman opens fire at Illinois bowling alley2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 11:22 AM IST
- A suspect in his 30s was in police custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes
- Two of those who were shot were teenagers, police Chief Dan O'Shea said
Three people were killed and three others have been wounded Saturday in the US state of Illinois when a gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley.
A suspect in his 30s was in police custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford police said in a social media post.
Exports excluded from new tax credit rules, clarifies finance ministry2 min read . 12:57 PM IST
Rajinikanth health update: Nothing alarming in medical reports of Tamil actor, say doctors1 min read . 12:33 PM IST
Shah to open 7 projects in Manipur, offers prayers at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple1 min read . 12:21 PM IST
Delhi traffic update: Avoid these routes today1 min read . 11:38 AM IST
Two of those who were shot were teenagers, police Chief Dan O'Shea said during a press conference.
O'Shea did not immediately release additional information about the victims. He described the scene as contained and said he did not think any officers fired their weapons while apprehending the suspected gunman.
Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.
Rockford city police urged people on Twitter to stay away from the area near the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley, as it was an "active situation" and officers were clearing the site.
The force posted on Twitter shortly after midnight: "37-year-old white male suspect is in custody. There are no others being sought at this time."
"It's still an ongoing investigation. We do have three individuals that are confirmed deceased," police chief Dan O'Shea earlier told a press conference near the scene of the shooting.
Mayor Tom McNamara released a statement saying he was “angered and saddened" about the shooting.
“My thoughts are with the families of those who lost loved ones," McNamara said. “I’m also thinking of those who were injured and my hopes are with them for a quick and full recovery."
The Rockford Register Star reported that 2020 has been the city's deadliest year for homicides, according to records that date back to 1965. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996.
Shootings are a frequent occurrence in America, but despite the scale of the gun violence efforts to address it legislatively have long been deadlocked at the federal level.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.