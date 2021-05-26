ILO urges investment in workers of education sector for post-pandemic recovery

NEW DELHI: The International Labour Organization (ILO) has urged nations to invest in people working in the education sector, including teachers, and provide them training and conducive work environment so that they are tuned to the demand of the changing labour market and contribute effectively to post covid-19 recovery.

“Effective lifelong learning and quality education for all are essential for a better future of work. If teachers, trainers and support workers are to fill this need and pave the way to address the challenges that lie ahead, they will need to master new technologies and learning techniques, understand the skills’ needs of the labour market and receive support to deal with their expanded responsibilities," ILO has said in a note.

The pandemic has challenged education sector, bringing in its wake rapid changes, in particular the massive use of technology. These changes along with additional responsibilities, are “revolutionising the jobs of teachers, administrators and education support personnel", the ILO underlined.

“There is an urgent need to invest in education and in training and decent work for education workers, so they can contribute to the post-COVID-19 recovery," a technical committee of the ILO has said.

Chad Blackman, the ambassador of Barbados and chairperson of the ILO committee underlined that the “future is going to require investment in education and skills, and we need teachers and education workers that are motivated and well-supported so they can prepare learners for life and work".

Another challenge ahead is connecting the world of education with the needs of employers, and investing in technical and vocational education and training. Investing in workers and the sector will make it responsive to labour market and equip learners to deal with the demand of the employers.

Though it did not give any India reference, education sector in the country has been disrupted significantly since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. While schools and colleges are largely shut since mid-March 2020, online education has earned limited success due to several reasons including accessibility issues. India is home to 1.5 million schools and over 50,000 colleges and universities.

