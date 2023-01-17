Imagining peace in Ukraine5 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 06:56 PM IST
- How a stable and successful country could emerge from the trauma of Russia’s invasion
IMAGINE A VICTORIOUS Ukraine in 2030. It is a democratic nation, preparing to join the European Union. Reconstruction is almost complete. The economy is growing fast; it is clean and diverse enough to keep corrupt oligarchs at bay. All this is underpinned by stout Ukrainian security. Defence against another invasion does not depend on the Kremlin’s goodwill, but on the sense that renewed Russian aggression would never succeed.