India's monsoon has gathered pace in September and seasonal rains are likely to be robust throughout the month, the chief of the state-run weather office said on Thursday, reducing the water deficit after a patchy spell in July and August.

Here is the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

The cyclonic circulation over East-central and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal off Myanmar coast now lies over Northeast and adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal extending upto mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts during the next 12 hours. In association with above system, winds are likely to strengthen along the West coast of India during next 2 days.

Monsoon trough lies to the south of its normal position and is likely to remain so during the next 4-5 days.

The cyclonic circulation over Northeast Arabian sea extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level persists.

The east-west trough now runs from north Konkan to cyclonic circulation associated with depression over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathawada and Vidarbha extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level.

28 September: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Marathwada and Saurashtra and Kutch and heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Gujarat State, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa, Kerala and Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) very likely over Northwest and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal coast, Southeast Arabian Sea along and off Kerala coast, Lakshadweep area Gulf of mannar and Comorin area; Southwest and adjoing Southeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

29 September: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch; Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat Region and Konkan and Goa; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jharkhand, Odisha and Madhya Maharashtra.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very very likely at isolated places over Uttarkhand, East Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Madhya Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Squally weather (wind speed 45-55 kmph to gusting 65 kmph) very likely North and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal coasts. Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) likely over Northeast and Eastcentral Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

30 September: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat Region, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarkhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) very likely over Northeast and Eastcentral Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat-north Maharashtra coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

01 October: Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Jharkhand, Saurashtra and Kutch, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Uttarkhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) likely over Northeast and Eastcentral Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat[1]north Maharashtra coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

02 October: Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Uttarkhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) likely over Northeast and Eastcentral Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat north Maharashtra coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Weather outlook for subsequent 2 days from 03 October to 05 October

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall likely over most parts of the country except Northwest and adjoining Central India and Gujarat state where isolated to scattered rainfall is likely.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.