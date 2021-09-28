The cyclonic circulation over East-central and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal off Myanmar coast now lies over Northeast and adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal extending upto mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts during the next 12 hours. In association with above system, winds are likely to strengthen along the West coast of India during next 2 days.