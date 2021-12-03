The International Monetary Fund late on Thursday appointed its outgoing chief economist Gita Gopinath as its first deputy managing director (FDMD), the second-highest position at the multilateral lending agency after that of the managing director.

Gopinath was scheduled to leave IMF in January next year to return to her academic position at Harvard University after holding the position at the Fund for three years. “I am honored to become the IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director. With the pandemic, the work of the Fund has never been more important. I look forward to working with my brilliant colleagues to help our membership face these important challenges," Gopinath said in a Twitter post.

Gopinath, who is a U.S. national and overseas citizen of India, will start in her new position as FDMD on 21 January, 2022 after current FDMD Geoffrey Okamoto leaves the Fund early next year. “Both Geoffrey and Gita are tremendous colleagues—I am sad to see Geoffrey go but, at the same time, I am delighted that Gita has decided to stay and accept the new responsibility of being our FDMD. Especially given that the pandemic has led to an increase in the scale and scope of the macroeconomic challenges facing our member countries, I believe that Gita—universally recognized as one of the world’s leading macroeconomists—has precisely the expertise that we need for the FDMD role at this point. Indeed, her particular skill set—combined with her years of experience at the Fund as Chief Economist—make her uniquely well qualified. She is the right person at the right time," the IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.

Georgieva noted that Gopinath’s contribution to the Fund’s work has already been exceptional, especially her “intellectual leadership in helping the global economy and the Fund to navigate the twists and turns of the worst economic crisis of our lives." She also said that Gopinath, the first female Chief Economist in IMF history, has garnered respect and admiration across our member countries and the institution, with a proven track record in leading analytically rigorous work on a broad range of issues.

Under Gopinath’s leadership, the IMF’s Research Department had gone from “strength to strength," particularly highlighting its contributions in multilateral surveillance via The World Economic Outlook, a new analytical approach to help countries respond to international capital flows (the integrated policy framework), and Gopinath’s recent work on a Pandemic Plan to end the COVID-19 crisis by setting targets to vaccinate the world at feasible cost, Georgieva said.

Prior to her appointment as IMF Chief Economist, Gopinath was the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics, in the economics department of Harvard. She was a visiting scholar at both the IMF and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, member of the economic advisory panel of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Economic Adviser to the Chief Minister of Kerala state in India, and member of the Eminent Persons Advisory Group on G-20 Matters for India's Ministry of Finance.

Gopinath received her PhD in economics from Princeton University in 2001 after earning a BA from the University of Delhi and MA from both the Delhi School of Economics and University of Washington. She joined the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business in 2001 as an assistant professor before moving to Harvard in 2005. She became a tenured professor there in 2010.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.