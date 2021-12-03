IMF appoints outgoing chief economist Gita Gopinath as first deputy MD

Gopinath, who is a U.S. national and overseas citizen of India, will start in her new position as FDMD on 21 January, 2022 after current FDMD Geoffrey Okamoto leaves the Fund early next year. “Both Geoffrey and Gita are tremendous colleagues—I am sad to see Geoffrey go but, at the same time, I am delighted that Gita has decided to stay and accept the new responsibility of being our FDMD. Especially given that the pandemic has led to an increase in the scale and scope of the macroeconomic challenges facing our member countries, I believe that Gita—universally recognized as one of the world’s leading macroeconomists—has precisely the expertise that we need for the FDMD role at this point. Indeed, her particular skill set—combined with her years of experience at the Fund as Chief Economist—make her uniquely well qualified. She is the right person at the right time," the IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}