IMF approves final USD 1.1 bn tranche for Pakistan's bailout package
This latest funding marks the third and final installment of a USD 3 billion standby arrangement with the IMF, crucial for Pakistan to stave off a sovereign default, particularly as the existing arrangement is set to expire this month.
The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board has given the green light for a USD 1.1 billion loan tranche for Pakistan, signaling the conclusion of the second bailout package, ARY News reported.
