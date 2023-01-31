IMF board approves $4.7 bn support program for Bangladesh1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 04:07 AM IST
The funding includes $3.3 billion under the IMF's Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility programs and $1.4 billion
The International Monetary Fund on Monday said its executive board approved a support program for Bangladesh worth $4.7 billion at current exchange rates, making the South Asian country the first to access its new Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).
