IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath to take up top leadership role

On her new appointment, Gopinath said: “I am honoured and humbled to become the IMF’s next FDMD. Over the past three years, I have had the opportunity to experience first-hand and be a part of the hugely important work done by the IMF at the intersection of rigorous economic analysis and public policy. It has been so gratifying to see the positive impact of our work on economies and on the lives of so many people worldwide. As the pandemic continues its grip on us, the work of the Fund has never been more critical and international cooperation never more important. I am very thankful to Kristalina and the Board for this opportunity, and so look forward to collaborating closely with all the brilliant and committed colleagues at the Fund, working with whom has been an absolute privilege."