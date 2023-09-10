IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva hails India's G20 presidency, joint action on global challenges2 min read 10 Sep 2023, 08:14 PM IST
IMF chief Georgieva praises G20's endorsement of India's presidency and calls for global cooperation on climate finance and economic stability.
On the final day of the 18th Group of 20 Summit (G20), International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva said that all the members attending the G20 Summit had embraced India’s Presidency of "One Earth, One Family, One Future".
