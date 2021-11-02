International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said vaccinating the world will help ensure that higher inflation proves temporary, and expressed concern that the growth gap between advanced and emerging economies could spur social unrest.

To push inflation back down, Georgieva urged a “focus on reducing this divergence: vaccinate the world, vaccinate the world so we can see production everywhere stepping up."

“If the divergence continues, we are going to see more unrest," Georgieva said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua from the COP26 conference in Glasgow, reiterating widespread vaccinations against Covid-19 as a solution.

Supply-chain disruptions are likely to extend into mid-2022 or beyond, which is putting upward pressure on prices, and central banks are already starting to take action against inflation, Georgieva said.

