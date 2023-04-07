IMF chief urges central banks to raise interest rates amid inflation concerns1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 11:42 AM IST
- Many central banks have been increasing their benchmark lending rates since last year, in response to inflation that reached historically high levels in many countries, including the United States.
The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva has urged central banks worldwide to continue raising interest rates to combat inflation, even as concerns about financial stability persist.
