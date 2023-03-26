IMF Chief urges vigilance as risks to financial stability mount2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Her remarks come after Silicon Valley Bank's collapse and the enforced takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, which sparked fears of contagion.
Kristalina Georgieva, the chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cautioned that financial stability risks had risen and emphasized the necessity of being watchful following the recent banking sector turmoil, as reported by AFP.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×