Home >News >world >IMF chief warns global economy 'not out of the woods,' dangers lurk
Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. (AP)
Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. (AP)

IMF chief warns global economy 'not out of the woods,' dangers lurk

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2020, 12:05 PM IST Reuters

Kristalina Georgieva says the fiscal costs of actions aimed at containing the pandemic and mitigating its economic fallout were driving up already high debt levels, but it was premature to start withdrawing needed safety nets

WASHINGTON : Global economic activity is picking up after an unprecedented decline this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a second major wave of infections could trigger more disruptions, the International Monetary Fund's top official said.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the fiscal costs of actions aimed at containing the pandemic and mitigating its economic fallout were driving up already high debt levels, but it was premature to start withdrawing needed safety nets.

"We are not out of the woods yet," she said in a blog posting ahead of Saturday's virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies.

The IMF last month further slashed its 2020 global output forecasts, predicting a 4.9% contraction and weaker-than-expected recovery in 2021.

Georgieva said $11 trillion in fiscal measures by G20 members and other countries, as well as massive central bank liquidity injections, have put a floor under the global economy.

Even so, dangers lurked, she said, including a major new wave of infections, stretched asset valuations, volatile commodity prices, rising protectionism and political instability.

Some countries lost more jobs in March and April than had been created since the end of the 2008 global financial crisis, and many of those jobs will never return, Georgieva said.

Job losses, bankruptcies and industry restructuring could pose significant challenges for the financial sector, including credit losses to financial institutions and investors, she said.

To ensure stability, continued coordination across central banks and support from international financial institutions was essential, she said. Regulation should also support the flexible use of capital to keep credit lines open for businesses.

"Monetary policy should remain accommodative where output gaps are significant and inflation is below target, as is the case in many countries during this crisis," she said.

In a report to the G20, the IMF warned that rising protectionism and renewed trade tensions endangered the recovery.

A weak recovery itself raised the chances of disinflation and a prolonged period of low interest rates, which could undermine debt sustainability and financial stability, it said.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
At a virtual UN meeting, NITI Aayog presented a voluntary review of the country’s performance in sustainable development (PTI)

India needs to scale up welfare spending sharply: Niti Aayog-IMF study

2 min read . 13 Jul 2020
FILE PHOTO: Pakistani and Bengali workers clad in face masks work as tailors at a small factory in Karrada, in the central area of the Iraqi capital Baghdad on June 23, 2020. (AFP)

Charting the global economy: That’s not a v-shaped recovery

3 min read . 28 Jun 2020
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a conference. (REUTERS)

IMF chief warns full global economic recovery unlikely in 2021

2 min read . 18 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout